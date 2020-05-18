PNM Resources Inc. [PNM] Revenue clocked in at $1.44 billion, down -26.62% YTD: What’s Next?

PNM Resources Inc. [NYSE: PNM] traded at a high on 05/15/20, posting a 3.25 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $37.21. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1993447 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PNM Resources Inc. stands at 4.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.05%.

The market cap for PNM stock reached $2.98 billion, with 79.97 million shares outstanding and 78.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 756.19K shares, PNM reached a trading volume of 1993447 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PNM Resources Inc. [PNM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNM shares is $45.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for PNM Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $52 to $51. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2019, representing the official price target for PNM Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on PNM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PNM Resources Inc. is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has PNM stock performed recently?

PNM Resources Inc. [PNM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.44. With this latest performance, PNM shares dropped by -12.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.49 for PNM Resources Inc. [PNM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.73, while it was recorded at 36.76 for the last single week of trading, and 48.18 for the last 200 days.

PNM Resources Inc. [PNM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PNM Resources Inc. [PNM] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.26 and a Gross Margin at +38.74. PNM Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.34.

Return on Total Capital for PNM is now 6.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PNM Resources Inc. [PNM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 197.38. Additionally, PNM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 156.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PNM Resources Inc. [PNM] managed to generate an average of $46,697 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.PNM Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for PNM Resources Inc. [PNM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNM Resources Inc. go to 5.65%.

Insider trade positions for PNM Resources Inc. [PNM]

There are presently around $2,859 million, or 96.30% of PNM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PNM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,687,932, which is approximately 3.821% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,420,322 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $339.51 million in PNM stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $280.8 million in PNM stock with ownership of nearly 9.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PNM Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in PNM Resources Inc. [NYSE:PNM] by around 12,260,183 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 6,353,878 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 60,711,113 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,325,174 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PNM stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,061,435 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 1,646,612 shares during the same period.