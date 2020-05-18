Piper Sandler slashes price target on Dime Community Bancshares Inc. [DCOM] – find out why.

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. [NASDAQ: DCOM] gained 1.97% on the last trading session, reaching $12.97 price per share at the time. Dime Community Bancshares Inc. represents 34.53 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $423.60 million with the latest information. DCOM stock price has been found in the range of $12.45 to $13.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 199.95K shares, DCOM reached a trading volume of 1037593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dime Community Bancshares Inc. [DCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DCOM shares is $17.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Dime Community Bancshares Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Dime Community Bancshares Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on DCOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for DCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.29.

Trading performance analysis for DCOM stock

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. [DCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.71. With this latest performance, DCOM shares dropped by -8.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.06 for Dime Community Bancshares Inc. [DCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.37, while it was recorded at 13.16 for the last single week of trading, and 18.74 for the last 200 days.

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. [DCOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dime Community Bancshares Inc. [DCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.08. Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.50.

Return on Total Capital for DCOM is now 2.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dime Community Bancshares Inc. [DCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 227.94. Additionally, DCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dime Community Bancshares Inc. [DCOM] managed to generate an average of $85,952 per employee.

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. [DCOM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dime Community Bancshares Inc. go to 1.25%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dime Community Bancshares Inc. [DCOM]

There are presently around $314 million, or 77.60% of DCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DCOM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,900,612, which is approximately -2.229% of the company’s market cap and around 7.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,538,781 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.01 million in DCOM stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $37.68 million in DCOM stock with ownership of nearly -2.163% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dime Community Bancshares Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Dime Community Bancshares Inc. [NASDAQ:DCOM] by around 734,260 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 1,960,036 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 21,968,514 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,662,810 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DCOM stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 137,793 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 331,114 shares during the same period.