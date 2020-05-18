Oyster Point Pharma Inc. [OYST] gain 20.70% so far this year. What now?

Oyster Point Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: OYST] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.90% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.77%. The one-year Oyster Point Pharma Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.0. The average equity rating for OYST stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $684.70 million, with 21.37 million shares outstanding and 15.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 86.64K shares, OYST stock reached a trading volume of 1478533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Oyster Point Pharma Inc. [OYST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OYST shares is $50.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OYST stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for Oyster Point Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 25, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2019, representing the official price target for Oyster Point Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on OYST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is set at 3.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.54.

OYST Stock Performance Analysis:

Oyster Point Pharma Inc. [OYST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.77. With this latest performance, OYST shares gained by 0.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.89% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OYST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.55 for Oyster Point Pharma Inc. [OYST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.60, while it was recorded at 31.78 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Oyster Point Pharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for OYST is now -66.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oyster Point Pharma Inc. [OYST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.59. Additionally, OYST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oyster Point Pharma Inc. [OYST] managed to generate an average of -$2,688,882 per employee.Oyster Point Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.40 and a Current Ratio set at 13.40.

Oyster Point Pharma Inc. [OYST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $452 million, or 88.30% of OYST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OYST stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 5,925,287, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 23.52% of the total institutional ownership; INVUS FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC, holding 2,590,015 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.96 million in OYST stocks shares; and KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P., currently with $33.3 million in OYST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oyster Point Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Oyster Point Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:OYST] by around 1,396,799 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 830,898 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 11,881,338 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,109,035 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OYST stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,162,113 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 253,087 shares during the same period.