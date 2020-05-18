NorthWestern Corporation [NWE] fell -24.31% so far this year. What now?

NorthWestern Corporation [NYSE: NWE] loss -1.35% on the last trading session, reaching $54.25 price per share at the time. NorthWestern Corporation represents 50.51 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.78 billion with the latest information. NWE stock price has been found in the range of $52.82 to $54.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 483.44K shares, NWE reached a trading volume of 1154331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NorthWestern Corporation [NWE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWE shares is $64.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for NorthWestern Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $77 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for NorthWestern Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $71, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Neutral rating on NWE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NorthWestern Corporation is set at 2.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for NWE stock

NorthWestern Corporation [NWE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.51. With this latest performance, NWE shares dropped by -10.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.81 for NorthWestern Corporation [NWE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.28, while it was recorded at 55.53 for the last single week of trading, and 69.63 for the last 200 days.

NorthWestern Corporation [NWE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NorthWestern Corporation [NWE] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.01 and a Gross Margin at +60.97. NorthWestern Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.07.

Return on Total Capital for NWE is now 6.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NorthWestern Corporation [NWE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.68. Additionally, NWE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NorthWestern Corporation [NWE] managed to generate an average of $131,846 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.NorthWestern Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

NorthWestern Corporation [NWE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NorthWestern Corporation go to 3.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NorthWestern Corporation [NWE]

There are presently around $2,699 million, or 99.50% of NWE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,456,819, which is approximately 0.746% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,510,687 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $303.03 million in NWE stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $130.63 million in NWE stock with ownership of nearly -0.851% of the company’s market capitalization.

130 institutional holders increased their position in NorthWestern Corporation [NYSE:NWE] by around 2,752,333 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 3,222,274 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 43,101,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,075,817 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWE stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 636,673 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 551,313 shares during the same period.