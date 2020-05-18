New Jersey Resources Corporation [NJR] Is Currently -0.86 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

New Jersey Resources Corporation [NYSE: NJR] closed the trading session at $30.07 on 05/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $28.69, while the highest price level was $30.22. The stocks have a year to date performance of -32.53 percent and weekly performance of -14.84 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 757.68K shares, NJR reached to a volume of 2044798 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New Jersey Resources Corporation [NJR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NJR shares is $40.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NJR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for New Jersey Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2020, representing the official price target for New Jersey Resources Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Jersey Resources Corporation is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for NJR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for NJR in the course of the last twelve months was 46.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

NJR stock trade performance evaluation

New Jersey Resources Corporation [NJR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.84. With this latest performance, NJR shares dropped by -5.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NJR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.23 for New Jersey Resources Corporation [NJR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.41, while it was recorded at 31.53 for the last single week of trading, and 40.71 for the last 200 days.

New Jersey Resources Corporation [NJR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Jersey Resources Corporation [NJR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.18 and a Gross Margin at +6.61. New Jersey Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.53.

Return on Total Capital for NJR is now 5.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Jersey Resources Corporation [NJR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.08. Additionally, NJR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Jersey Resources Corporation [NJR] managed to generate an average of $152,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.New Jersey Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for New Jersey Resources Corporation [NJR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NJR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Jersey Resources Corporation go to 6.00%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation [NJR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,064 million, or 74.30% of NJR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NJR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,180,089, which is approximately 2.916% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,602,766 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $321.58 million in NJR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $255.17 million in NJR stock with ownership of nearly 9.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Jersey Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in New Jersey Resources Corporation [NYSE:NJR] by around 5,679,696 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 5,636,770 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 56,742,290 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,058,756 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NJR stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 685,269 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 2,809,417 shares during the same period.