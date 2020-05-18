Needham Reiterated Park Aerospace Corp. [PKE]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Park Aerospace Corp. [NYSE: PKE] traded at a high on 05/15/20, posting a 1.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.80. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1342678 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Park Aerospace Corp. stands at 5.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.40%.

The market cap for PKE stock reached $238.01 million, with 20.52 million shares outstanding and 17.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 192.59K shares, PKE reached a trading volume of 1342678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Park Aerospace Corp. [PKE]?

Needham have made an estimate for Park Aerospace Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $27 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2015, representing the official price target for Park Aerospace Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on PKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Aerospace Corp. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for PKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.06.

How has PKE stock performed recently?

Park Aerospace Corp. [PKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.87. With this latest performance, PKE shares dropped by -9.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.54 for Park Aerospace Corp. [PKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.59, while it was recorded at 12.49 for the last single week of trading, and 15.68 for the last 200 days.

Park Aerospace Corp. [PKE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Park Aerospace Corp. [PKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.90 and a Gross Margin at +31.11. Park Aerospace Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.66.

Park Aerospace Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.90 and a Current Ratio set at 16.70.

Earnings analysis for Park Aerospace Corp. [PKE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Park Aerospace Corp. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Park Aerospace Corp. [PKE]

There are presently around $189 million, or 80.10% of PKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PKE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,076,600, which is approximately -1.02% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,625,164 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.85 million in PKE stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $16.9 million in PKE stock with ownership of nearly -3.987% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Park Aerospace Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Park Aerospace Corp. [NYSE:PKE] by around 1,513,977 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 2,223,066 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 12,514,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,251,614 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PKE stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 728,652 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 986,200 shares during the same period.