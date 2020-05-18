Needham lifts Acacia Communications Inc. [ACIA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Acacia Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ACIA] slipped around -0.84 points on Friday, while shares priced at $67.26 at the close of the session, down -1.23%. Acacia Communications Inc. stock is now -0.81% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACIA Stock saw the intraday high of $67.44 and lowest of $66.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 69.13, which means current price is +10.95% above from all time high which was touched on 05/11/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 705.00K shares, ACIA reached a trading volume of 1669653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Acacia Communications Inc. [ACIA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACIA shares is $70.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACIA stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Acacia Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2019, representing the official price target for Acacia Communications Inc. stock. On March 27, 2019, analysts increased their price target for ACIA shares from 38 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acacia Communications Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACIA in the course of the last twelve months was 53.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.50.

How has ACIA stock performed recently?

Acacia Communications Inc. [ACIA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.22. With this latest performance, ACIA shares dropped by -1.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.33 for Acacia Communications Inc. [ACIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.99, while it was recorded at 68.21 for the last single week of trading, and 66.52 for the last 200 days.

Acacia Communications Inc. [ACIA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Acacia Communications Inc. [ACIA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.09 and a Gross Margin at +47.49. Acacia Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.07.

Return on Total Capital for ACIA is now 3.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acacia Communications Inc. [ACIA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.45. Additionally, ACIA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Acacia Communications Inc. [ACIA] managed to generate an average of $76,548 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Acacia Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings analysis for Acacia Communications Inc. [ACIA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACIA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Acacia Communications Inc. go to -12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Acacia Communications Inc. [ACIA]

There are presently around $2,229 million, or 84.40% of ACIA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACIA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,669,139, which is approximately 3.552% of the company’s market cap and around 6.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,724,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $185.57 million in ACIA stocks shares; and MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $121.66 million in ACIA stock with ownership of nearly -5.734% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acacia Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Acacia Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:ACIA] by around 5,343,846 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 6,277,990 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 21,112,675 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,734,511 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACIA stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 466,303 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,592,370 shares during the same period.