Mercury General Corporation [MCY] Stock trading around $37.97 per share: What’s Next?

Mercury General Corporation [NYSE: MCY] closed the trading session at $37.97 on 05/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $36.705, while the highest price level was $38.58. The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.08 percent and weekly performance of 6.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -22.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 377.04K shares, MCY reached to a volume of 1580660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mercury General Corporation [MCY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCY shares is $44.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCY stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Mercury General Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2019, representing the official price target for Mercury General Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $51, while Compass Point kept a Neutral rating on MCY stock. On May 03, 2016, analysts increased their price target for MCY shares from 50 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mercury General Corporation is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCY in the course of the last twelve months was 7.89.

MCY stock trade performance evaluation

Mercury General Corporation [MCY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.00. With this latest performance, MCY shares dropped by -5.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.62 for Mercury General Corporation [MCY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.87, while it was recorded at 36.88 for the last single week of trading, and 47.93 for the last 200 days.

Mercury General Corporation [MCY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mercury General Corporation [MCY] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.46. Mercury General Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.48.

Return on Total Capital for MCY is now 18.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mercury General Corporation [MCY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.35. Additionally, MCY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mercury General Corporation [MCY] managed to generate an average of $71,130 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mercury General Corporation [MCY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mercury General Corporation go to 37.90%.

Mercury General Corporation [MCY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $872 million, or 44.70% of MCY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,693,474, which is approximately 3.782% of the company’s market cap and around 34.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2,369,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88.06 million in MCY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $87.78 million in MCY stock with ownership of nearly -2.584% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mercury General Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Mercury General Corporation [NYSE:MCY] by around 2,609,331 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 3,106,550 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 17,738,090 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,453,971 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCY stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 885,475 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,831,526 shares during the same period.