Market cap of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] reaches 851.06M – now what?

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [NYSE: WDR] slipped around -0.12 points on Friday, while shares priced at $12.85 at the close of the session, down -0.93%. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. stock is now -23.15% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WDR Stock saw the intraday high of $13.285 and lowest of $12.74 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.33, which means current price is +30.19% above from all time high which was touched on 02/12/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, WDR reached a trading volume of 2294884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDR shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDR stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2019, representing the official price target for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for WDR in the course of the last twelve months was 6.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

How has WDR stock performed recently?

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.54. With this latest performance, WDR shares gained by 4.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.34 for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.54, while it was recorded at 13.37 for the last single week of trading, and 15.39 for the last 200 days.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.48 and a Gross Margin at +53.70. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.74.

Return on Total Capital for WDR is now 10.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.88. Additionally, WDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] managed to generate an average of $98,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Insider trade positions for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR]

There are presently around $970 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WDR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,693,177, which is approximately -3.317% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,584,045 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98.36 million in WDR stocks shares; and BURGUNDY ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $56.55 million in WDR stock with ownership of nearly 46.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [NYSE:WDR] by around 7,179,708 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 10,623,446 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 57,003,352 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,806,506 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WDR stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,188,802 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,178,463 shares during the same period.