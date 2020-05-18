Monday, May 18, 2020
Industry

Market cap of The Toro Company [TTC] reaches 6.78B – now what?

By Caleb Clifford
The Toro Company [NYSE: TTC] closed the trading session at $63.16 on 05/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $60.755, while the highest price level was $63.30. The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.72 percent and weekly performance of -1.83 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -23.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 621.76K shares, TTC reached to a volume of 1069761 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Toro Company [TTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTC shares is $77.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dougherty & Company have made an estimate for The Toro Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2019, representing the official price target for The Toro Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Dougherty & Company analysts kept a Buy rating on TTC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Toro Company is set at 2.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTC in the course of the last twelve months was 68.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

TTC stock trade performance evaluation

The Toro Company [TTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.83. With this latest performance, TTC shares dropped by -0.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.07 for The Toro Company [TTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.66, while it was recorded at 62.15 for the last single week of trading, and 73.41 for the last 200 days.

The Toro Company [TTC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Toro Company [TTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.55 and a Gross Margin at +33.15. The Toro Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.76.

Return on Total Capital for TTC is now 25.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Toro Company [TTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.53. Additionally, TTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Toro Company [TTC] managed to generate an average of $29,369 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.60.The Toro Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Toro Company [TTC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Toro Company go to 19.50%.

The Toro Company [TTC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,494 million, or 83.70% of TTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,391,073, which is approximately 2.358% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,433,876 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $578.49 million in TTC stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $519.34 million in TTC stock with ownership of nearly -2.021% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Toro Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in The Toro Company [NYSE:TTC] by around 4,525,531 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 4,067,986 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 81,008,174 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,601,691 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTC stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,294,903 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 703,597 shares during the same period.

Popular Category