Market cap of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] reaches 1.85B – now what?

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [NYSE: TDS] traded at a high on 05/15/20, posting a 1.80 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.56. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1092119 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stands at 4.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.84%.

The market cap for TDS stock reached $1.85 billion, with 115.00 million shares outstanding and 100.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, TDS reached a trading volume of 1092119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]?

Raymond James have made an estimate for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2019, representing the official price target for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $31, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on TDS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43.

How has TDS stock performed recently?

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.38. With this latest performance, TDS shares dropped by -5.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.69 for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.69, while it was recorded at 17.69 for the last single week of trading, and 22.88 for the last 200 days.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.67 and a Gross Margin at +36.84. Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.34.

Return on Total Capital for TDS is now 2.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.49. Additionally, TDS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] managed to generate an average of $12,872 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Insider trade positions for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]

There are presently around $1,658 million, or 91.60% of TDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,327,370, which is approximately -0.369% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 11,108,225 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $191.62 million in TDS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $177.84 million in TDS stock with ownership of nearly 3.172% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [NYSE:TDS] by around 7,742,476 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 8,817,929 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 79,546,948 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,107,353 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDS stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,768,754 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,902,828 shares during the same period.