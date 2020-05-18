Market cap of iBio Inc. [IBIO] reaches 120.69M – now what?

iBio Inc. [AMEX: IBIO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 24.37% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 46.53%. Over the last 12 months, IBIO stock rose by 80.49%.

The market cap for the stock reached $120.69 million, with 36.92 million shares outstanding and 75.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 25.54M shares, IBIO stock reached a trading volume of 24359290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on iBio Inc. [IBIO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for iBio Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 71.00.

IBIO Stock Performance Analysis:

iBio Inc. [IBIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.53. With this latest performance, IBIO shares gained by 56.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 864.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.09 for iBio Inc. [IBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1369, while it was recorded at 1.1940 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6249 for the last 200 days.

Insight into iBio Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iBio Inc. [IBIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -773.49. iBio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -871.80.

Return on Total Capital for IBIO is now -45.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -188.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iBio Inc. [IBIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,010.31. Additionally, IBIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,001.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iBio Inc. [IBIO] managed to generate an average of -$2,932,167 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.iBio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

iBio Inc. [IBIO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 11.50% of IBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 948,821, which is approximately 778.343% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 823,190 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.98 million in IBIO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.39 million in IBIO stock with ownership of nearly 847.881% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iBio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in iBio Inc. [AMEX:IBIO] by around 2,193,393 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 290,526 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 677,240 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,161,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBIO stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 819,578 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 182,360 shares during the same period.