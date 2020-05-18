Market cap of Globe Life Inc. [GL] reaches 7.17B – now what?

Globe Life Inc. [NYSE: GL] price surged by 2.06 percent to reach at $1.39. A sum of 2825906 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 743.23K shares. Globe Life Inc. shares reached a high of $69.03 and dropped to a low of $65.31 until finishing in the latest session at $68.76.

The one-year GL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.24. The average equity rating for GL stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Globe Life Inc. [GL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GL shares is $85.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Globe Life Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Globe Life Inc. is set at 3.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for GL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for GL in the course of the last twelve months was 6.16.

GL Stock Performance Analysis:

Globe Life Inc. [GL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.56. With this latest performance, GL shares dropped by -5.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.45 for Globe Life Inc. [GL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.05, while it was recorded at 69.88 for the last single week of trading, and 92.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Globe Life Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Globe Life Inc. [GL] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.43. Globe Life Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.81.

Return on Total Capital for GL is now 12.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Globe Life Inc. [GL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.59. Additionally, GL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Globe Life Inc. [GL] managed to generate an average of $238,073 per employee.

GL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Globe Life Inc. go to 6.60%.

Globe Life Inc. [GL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,419 million, or 79.00% of GL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,595,508, which is approximately 1.447% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,689,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $585.38 million in GL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $428.05 million in GL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Globe Life Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in Globe Life Inc. [NYSE:GL] by around 5,216,941 shares. Additionally, 243 investors decreased positions by around 5,834,049 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 69,388,851 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,439,841 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GL stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,189,382 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 1,158,828 shares during the same period.