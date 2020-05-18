Market cap of Element Solutions Inc [ESI] reaches 2.36B – now what?

Element Solutions Inc [NYSE: ESI] price surged by 1.79 percent to reach at $0.17. A sum of 2612796 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.64M shares. Element Solutions Inc shares reached a high of $9.75 and dropped to a low of $9.40 until finishing in the latest session at $9.67.

The one-year ESI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.47. The average equity rating for ESI stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Element Solutions Inc [ESI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESI shares is $11.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Element Solutions Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Element Solutions Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on ESI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Element Solutions Inc is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for ESI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

ESI Stock Performance Analysis:

Element Solutions Inc [ESI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.47. With this latest performance, ESI shares gained by 14.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.54 for Element Solutions Inc [ESI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.71, while it was recorded at 9.65 for the last single week of trading, and 10.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Element Solutions Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Element Solutions Inc [ESI] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.34 and a Gross Margin at +42.94. Element Solutions Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.30.

Return on Total Capital for ESI is now 4.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Element Solutions Inc [ESI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.30. Additionally, ESI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Element Solutions Inc [ESI] managed to generate an average of $17,932 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Element Solutions Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

ESI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Element Solutions Inc go to 7.25%.

Element Solutions Inc [ESI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,170 million, or 96.50% of ESI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,059,762, which is approximately 5.16% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 17,727,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $168.41 million in ESI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $162.01 million in ESI stock with ownership of nearly 2.331% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Element Solutions Inc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Element Solutions Inc [NYSE:ESI] by around 35,240,116 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 27,684,490 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 165,469,670 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,394,276 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESI stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,970,328 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 5,221,137 shares during the same period.