Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Market cap of DropCar Inc. [DCAR] reaches 3.80M – now what?

By Edison Baldwin
DropCar Inc. [NASDAQ: DCAR] surged by $0.15 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.06 during the day while it closed the day at $0.98. DropCar Inc. stock has also gained 59.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DCAR stock has inclined by 19.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 53.15% and gained 11.36% year-on date.

The market cap for DCAR stock reached $3.80 million, with 3.54 million shares outstanding and 3.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 934.62K shares, DCAR reached a trading volume of 6985078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DropCar Inc. [DCAR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for DropCar Inc. is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

DCAR stock trade performance evaluation

DropCar Inc. [DCAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 59.97. With this latest performance, DCAR shares gained by 107.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.34 for DropCar Inc. [DCAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5368, while it was recorded at 0.8353 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6950 for the last 200 days.

DropCar Inc. [DCAR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for DCAR is now -83.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -85.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DropCar Inc. [DCAR] managed to generate an average of -$422,506 per employee.DropCar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

DropCar Inc. [DCAR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.90% of DCAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DCAR stocks are: INSTITUTE FOR WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. with ownership of 19,169, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 22.09% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,134 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.01 million in DCAR stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $0.0 million in DCAR stock with ownership of nearly -58.368% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DropCar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in DropCar Inc. [NASDAQ:DCAR] by around 2,547 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 47,314 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 8,988 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,873 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DCAR stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,547 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 43,469 shares during the same period.

Previous articleNantKwest Inc. [NK] Revenue clocked in at $0.04 million, up 14.91% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleJP Morgan slashes price target on GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. [GCAP] – find out why.

