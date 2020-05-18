Market cap of Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] reaches 161.90M – now what?

Aytu BioScience Inc. [NASDAQ: AYTU] slipped around -0.22 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.56 at the close of the session, down -12.36%. Aytu BioScience Inc. stock is now 60.41% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AYTU Stock saw the intraday high of $1.64 and lowest of $1.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.99, which means current price is +365.39% above from all time high which was touched on 03/10/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 25.52M shares, AYTU reached a trading volume of 19737723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aytu BioScience Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has AYTU stock performed recently?

Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.96. With this latest performance, AYTU shares gained by 4.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.52 for Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5159, while it was recorded at 1.6660 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1410 for the last 200 days.

Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] shares currently have an operating margin of -222.35 and a Gross Margin at +40.74. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -370.64.

Return on Total Capital for AYTU is now -158.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -264.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -264.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -97.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] managed to generate an average of -$511,923 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Aytu BioScience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU]

There are presently around $4 million, or 12.90% of AYTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYTU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 571,383, which is approximately 499.758% of the company’s market cap and around 11.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 305,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.54 million in AYTU stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.44 million in AYTU stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aytu BioScience Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Aytu BioScience Inc. [NASDAQ:AYTU] by around 1,630,038 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 8,235,879 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 7,880,551 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,985,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYTU stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,053,064 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 8,081,690 shares during the same period.