Market Analysts see Wayfair Inc. [W] gaining to $130. Time to buy?

Wayfair Inc. [NYSE: W] price surged by 0.09 percent to reach at $0.16. A sum of 3340094 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.92M shares. Wayfair Inc. shares reached a high of $176.00 and dropped to a low of $165.00 until finishing in the latest session at $173.10.

The one-year W stock forecast points to a potential downside of -97.44. The average equity rating for W stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Wayfair Inc. [W]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $87.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Wayfair Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $35 to $165, while Loop Capital kept a Hold rating on W stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wayfair Inc. is set at 12.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for W stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72.

W Stock Performance Analysis:

Wayfair Inc. [W] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.95. With this latest performance, W shares gained by 107.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for W stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.25 for Wayfair Inc. [W]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.27, while it was recorded at 180.71 for the last single week of trading, and 97.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wayfair Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wayfair Inc. [W] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.19 and a Gross Margin at +21.42. Wayfair Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.79.

Return on Total Capital for W is now -88.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -99.16. Additionally, W Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 166.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wayfair Inc. [W] managed to generate an average of -$57,968 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 73.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.77.Wayfair Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

W Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for W. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wayfair Inc. go to 14.00%.