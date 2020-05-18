Market Analysts see Waters Corporation [WAT] gaining to $215. Time to buy?

Waters Corporation [NYSE: WAT] closed the trading session at $178.46 on 05/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $176.66, while the highest price level was $182.61. The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.62 percent and weekly performance of -4.56 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 594.27K shares, WAT reached to a volume of 1178563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Waters Corporation [WAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WAT shares is $179.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WAT stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Waters Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Waters Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $190, while Citigroup analysts kept a Sell rating on WAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waters Corporation is set at 6.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for WAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for WAT in the course of the last twelve months was 25.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

WAT stock trade performance evaluation

Waters Corporation [WAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.56. With this latest performance, WAT shares dropped by -7.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.36 for Waters Corporation [WAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 185.47, while it was recorded at 181.87 for the last single week of trading, and 211.28 for the last 200 days.

Waters Corporation [WAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Waters Corporation [WAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.05 and a Gross Margin at +57.80. Waters Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.61.

Return on Total Capital for WAT is now 33.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 87.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.85. Additionally, WAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 113.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Waters Corporation [WAT] managed to generate an average of $78,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Waters Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Waters Corporation [WAT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Waters Corporation go to 8.40%.

Waters Corporation [WAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,770 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,409,887, which is approximately 1.075% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 5,776,749 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in WAT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $969.78 million in WAT stock with ownership of nearly 5.28% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Waters Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 204 institutional holders increased their position in Waters Corporation [NYSE:WAT] by around 2,128,178 shares. Additionally, 332 investors decreased positions by around 4,531,708 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 53,078,759 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,738,645 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WAT stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 284,808 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 806,116 shares during the same period.