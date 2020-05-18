Market Analysts see Crocs Inc. [CROX] falling to $29. Time to buy?

Crocs Inc. [NASDAQ: CROX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.36% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.04%. Over the last 12 months, CROX stock rose by 6.90%. The one-year Crocs Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.0. The average equity rating for CROX stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.63 billion, with 67.93 million shares outstanding and 65.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, CROX stock reached a trading volume of 1403041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Crocs Inc. [CROX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CROX shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CROX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Crocs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price from $50 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Crocs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on CROX stock. On February 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CROX shares from 50 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crocs Inc. is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CROX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for CROX in the course of the last twelve months was 61.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

CROX Stock Performance Analysis:

Crocs Inc. [CROX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.04. With this latest performance, CROX shares gained by 12.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CROX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.77 for Crocs Inc. [CROX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.00, while it was recorded at 22.76 for the last single week of trading, and 29.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Crocs Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crocs Inc. [CROX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.44 and a Gross Margin at +48.59. Crocs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.71.

Return on Total Capital for CROX is now 32.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 31.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 84.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crocs Inc. [CROX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 298.50. Additionally, CROX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 261.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crocs Inc. [CROX] managed to generate an average of $31,422 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.04.Crocs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

CROX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CROX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crocs Inc. go to 10.00%.

Crocs Inc. [CROX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,443 million, or 98.00% of CROX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CROX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,063,178, which is approximately -6.118% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,998,319 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $159.42 million in CROX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $109.57 million in CROX stock with ownership of nearly 0.183% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crocs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Crocs Inc. [NASDAQ:CROX] by around 9,261,381 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 19,651,505 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 34,417,634 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,330,520 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CROX stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,306,781 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 10,851,585 shares during the same period.