Market Analysts see Black Hills Corporation [BKH] gaining to $75. Time to buy?

Black Hills Corporation [NYSE: BKH] traded at a low on 05/15/20, posting a -1.64 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $55.91. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1232620 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Black Hills Corporation stands at 3.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.80%.

The market cap for BKH stock reached $3.57 billion, with 61.78 million shares outstanding and 62.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 480.13K shares, BKH reached a trading volume of 1232620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Black Hills Corporation [BKH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKH shares is $73.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKH stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Siebert Williams Shank have made an estimate for Black Hills Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Black Hills Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on BKH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Black Hills Corporation is set at 2.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

How has BKH stock performed recently?

Black Hills Corporation [BKH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.95. With this latest performance, BKH shares dropped by -14.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.49 for Black Hills Corporation [BKH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.49, while it was recorded at 57.54 for the last single week of trading, and 74.27 for the last 200 days.

Black Hills Corporation [BKH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Black Hills Corporation [BKH] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.44 and a Gross Margin at +26.49. Black Hills Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.49.

Return on Total Capital for BKH is now 7.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Black Hills Corporation [BKH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 148.21. Additionally, BKH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Black Hills Corporation [BKH] managed to generate an average of $67,700 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Black Hills Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Black Hills Corporation [BKH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Black Hills Corporation go to 5.10%.

Insider trade positions for Black Hills Corporation [BKH]

There are presently around $3,080 million, or 85.90% of BKH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,377,137, which is approximately -2.397% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,954,862 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $395.31 million in BKH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $278.14 million in BKH stock with ownership of nearly -2.107% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Black Hills Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Black Hills Corporation [NYSE:BKH] by around 3,796,658 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 2,812,085 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 47,575,835 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,184,578 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKH stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 648,776 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 608,431 shares during the same period.