KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. [KREF] is -32.37% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. [NYSE: KREF] price plunged by -2.88 percent to reach at -$0.41. A sum of 2366596 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 826.42K shares. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. shares reached a high of $14.12 and dropped to a low of $13.38 until finishing in the latest session at $13.81.

The one-year KREF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.85. The average equity rating for KREF stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. [KREF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KREF shares is $18.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KREF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2019, representing the official price target for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for KREF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.47.

KREF Stock Performance Analysis:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. [KREF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.75. With this latest performance, KREF shares dropped by -7.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KREF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.38 for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. [KREF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.65, while it was recorded at 14.51 for the last single week of trading, and 18.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. [KREF] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.18 and a Gross Margin at +92.60. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.62.

Return on Total Capital for KREF is now 1.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. [KREF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 340.60. Additionally, KREF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 271.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.59.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

KREF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KREF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. go to 17.30%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. [KREF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $693 million, or 99.50% of KREF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KREF stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 22,008,616, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,581,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.15 million in KREF stocks shares; and NAN SHAN LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD., currently with $49.77 million in KREF stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

79 institutional holders increased their position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. [NYSE:KREF] by around 3,549,122 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 3,694,526 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 41,496,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,740,551 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KREF stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,245,901 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,687,218 shares during the same period.