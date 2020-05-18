KEMET Corporation [KEM] fell -0.04% so far this year. What now?

KEMET Corporation [NYSE: KEM] slipped around -0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $27.04 at the close of the session, down -0.04%. KEMET Corporation stock is now -0.04% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KEM Stock saw the intraday high of $27.14 and lowest of $27.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.61, which means current price is +30.00% above from all time high which was touched on 05/05/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, KEM reached a trading volume of 1092036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KEMET Corporation [KEM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEM shares is $25.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for KEMET Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2018, representing the official price target for KEMET Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22.50 to $24.75, while B. Riley FBR Inc. kept a Buy rating on KEM stock. On May 10, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for KEM shares from 6 to 5.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KEMET Corporation is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.58.

How has KEM stock performed recently?

KEMET Corporation [KEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, KEM shares gained by 6.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.25 for KEMET Corporation [KEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.00, while it was recorded at 27.04 for the last single week of trading, and 23.71 for the last 200 days.

KEMET Corporation [KEM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KEMET Corporation [KEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.50 and a Gross Margin at +33.36. KEMET Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.04.

KEMET Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for KEMET Corporation [KEM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEMET Corporation go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for KEMET Corporation [KEM]

There are presently around $1,500 million, or 98.70% of KEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,425,881, which is approximately -3.199% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,649,551 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98.72 million in KEM stocks shares; and ARP AMERICAS LP, currently with $84.74 million in KEM stock with ownership of nearly 3.142% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KEMET Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in KEMET Corporation [NYSE:KEM] by around 10,478,891 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 11,831,499 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 33,133,128 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,443,518 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEM stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,562,750 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 3,557,313 shares during the same period.