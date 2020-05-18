JP Morgan slashes price target on The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] – find out why.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [NASDAQ: HAIN] gained 0.58% on the last trading session, reaching $29.64 price per share at the time. The Hain Celestial Group Inc. represents 104.03 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.00 billion with the latest information. HAIN stock price has been found in the range of $29.54 to $30.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, HAIN reached a trading volume of 2400171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAIN shares is $27.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2020, representing the official price target for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $35, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on HAIN stock. On August 20, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for HAIN shares from 23 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAIN in the course of the last twelve months was 117.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for HAIN stock

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.30. With this latest performance, HAIN shares gained by 9.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.01 for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.98, while it was recorded at 30.35 for the last single week of trading, and 24.10 for the last 200 days.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.36 and a Gross Margin at +18.67. The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.17.

Return on Total Capital for HAIN is now 2.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.09. Additionally, HAIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] managed to generate an average of -$9,179 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. go to -14.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN]

There are presently around $3,089 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAIN stocks are: ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 21,068,777, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,762,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $228.76 million in HAIN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $206.74 million in HAIN stock with ownership of nearly -3.168% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [NASDAQ:HAIN] by around 7,110,816 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 11,748,763 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 85,956,384 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,815,963 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAIN stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,107,705 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,678,150 shares during the same period.