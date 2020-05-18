JP Morgan slashes price target on GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. [GCAP] – find out why.

GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GCAP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.93% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.97%. Over the last 12 months, GCAP stock rose by 42.33%. The one-year GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -9.83. The average equity rating for GCAP stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $253.98 million, with 37.56 million shares outstanding and 25.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 959.48K shares, GCAP stock reached a trading volume of 1235990 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. [GCAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GCAP shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GCAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2019, representing the official price target for GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5.50 to $6, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on GCAP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for GCAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for GCAP in the course of the last twelve months was 1.40.

GCAP Stock Performance Analysis:

GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. [GCAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.97. With this latest performance, GCAP shares gained by 10.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GCAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.02 for GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. [GCAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.90, while it was recorded at 6.60 for the last single week of trading, and 4.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. [GCAP] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.61 and a Gross Margin at +67.84. GAIN Capital Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.72.

Return on Total Capital for GCAP is now -10.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. [GCAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.00. Additionally, GCAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. [GCAP] managed to generate an average of -$89,883 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.

GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. [GCAP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $113 million, or 74.90% of GCAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GCAP stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 2,104,430, which is approximately 1.65% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,469,286 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.87 million in GCAP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.51 million in GCAP stock with ownership of nearly 70.916% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GCAP] by around 5,930,515 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 7,561,737 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 3,281,037 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,773,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GCAP stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,950,614 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 3,408,178 shares during the same period.