Jack in the Box Inc. [JACK] Stock trading around $66.35 per share: What’s Next?

Jack in the Box Inc. [NASDAQ: JACK] surged by $0.88 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $68.58 during the day while it closed the day at $66.35. Jack in the Box Inc. stock has also gained 1.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JACK stock has declined by -24.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.61% and lost -14.97% year-on date.

The market cap for JACK stock reached $1.48 billion, with 22.80 million shares outstanding and 22.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, JACK reached a trading volume of 1270796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jack in the Box Inc. [JACK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JACK shares is $63.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JACK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Jack in the Box Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Jack in the Box Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jack in the Box Inc. is set at 4.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for JACK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for JACK in the course of the last twelve months was 17.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

JACK stock trade performance evaluation

Jack in the Box Inc. [JACK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.04. With this latest performance, JACK shares gained by 25.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JACK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.28 for Jack in the Box Inc. [JACK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.38, while it was recorded at 65.92 for the last single week of trading, and 74.31 for the last 200 days.

Jack in the Box Inc. [JACK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jack in the Box Inc. [JACK] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.45 and a Gross Margin at +30.49. Jack in the Box Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.66.

Return on Total Capital for JACK is now 42.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.67. Additionally, JACK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 237.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 130.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jack in the Box Inc. [JACK] managed to generate an average of $17,644 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Jack in the Box Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Jack in the Box Inc. [JACK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JACK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jack in the Box Inc. go to 4.78%.

Jack in the Box Inc. [JACK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,522 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JACK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,709,145, which is approximately -7.495% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,242,798 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $146.84 million in JACK stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $72.86 million in JACK stock with ownership of nearly 24.32% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jack in the Box Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Jack in the Box Inc. [NASDAQ:JACK] by around 5,258,754 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 7,652,955 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 10,340,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,252,327 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JACK stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,719,813 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 2,308,298 shares during the same period.