Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation [IART] fell -20.32% so far this year. What now?

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ: IART] closed the trading session at $46.44 on 05/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $45.845, while the highest price level was $47.88. The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.32 percent and weekly performance of -11.12 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 736.57K shares, IART reached to a volume of 1626735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation [IART]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IART shares is $61.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IART stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $59 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $59 to $58, while Piper Jaffray kept a Neutral rating on IART stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for IART stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for IART in the course of the last twelve months was 26.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

IART stock trade performance evaluation

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation [IART] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.12. With this latest performance, IART shares dropped by -2.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IART stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.24 for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation [IART]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.96, while it was recorded at 48.75 for the last single week of trading, and 55.85 for the last 200 days.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation [IART]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation [IART] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.18 and a Gross Margin at +59.64. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.31.

Return on Total Capital for IART is now 8.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation [IART] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.90. Additionally, IART Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation [IART] managed to generate an average of $12,550 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation [IART] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IART. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation go to 6.98%.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation [IART]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,407 million, or 87.70% of IART stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IART stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 9,153,999, which is approximately 0.362% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,833,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $323.16 million in IART stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $309.58 million in IART stock with ownership of nearly -1.825% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ:IART] by around 6,241,812 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 5,247,287 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 60,560,708 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,049,807 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IART stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 393,922 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 913,334 shares during the same period.