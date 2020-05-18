IDEX Corporation [IEX] Stock trading around $148.42 per share: What’s Next?

IDEX Corporation [NYSE: IEX] plunged by -$0.61 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $152.89 during the day while it closed the day at $148.42. IDEX Corporation stock has also loss -4.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IEX stock has declined by -15.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.20% and lost -13.71% year-on date.

The market cap for IEX stock reached $11.36 billion, with 75.78 million shares outstanding and 75.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 695.09K shares, IEX reached a trading volume of 2230122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about IDEX Corporation [IEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IEX shares is $159.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IEX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for IDEX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $145 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for IDEX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on IEX stock. On March 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for IEX shares from 164 to 159.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IDEX Corporation is set at 5.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for IEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for IEX in the course of the last twelve months was 33.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

IEX stock trade performance evaluation

IDEX Corporation [IEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.06. With this latest performance, IEX shares gained by 1.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.50 for IDEX Corporation [IEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.62, while it was recorded at 149.18 for the last single week of trading, and 158.89 for the last 200 days.

IDEX Corporation [IEX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IDEX Corporation [IEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.12 and a Gross Margin at +51.06. IDEX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.06.

Return on Total Capital for IEX is now 19.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IDEX Corporation [IEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.29. Additionally, IEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IDEX Corporation [IEX] managed to generate an average of $57,201 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.IDEX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for IDEX Corporation [IEX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IDEX Corporation go to 11.50%.

IDEX Corporation [IEX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,840 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IEX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,492,841, which is approximately 2.574% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,949,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in IEX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $808.58 million in IEX stock with ownership of nearly 1.253% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IDEX Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 247 institutional holders increased their position in IDEX Corporation [NYSE:IEX] by around 5,951,096 shares. Additionally, 224 investors decreased positions by around 8,094,550 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 58,692,026 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,737,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IEX stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,020,958 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 615,978 shares during the same period.