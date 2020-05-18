Hologic Inc. [HOLX] Stock trading around $51.93 per share: What’s Next?

Hologic Inc. [NASDAQ: HOLX] jumped around 0.52 points on Friday, while shares priced at $51.93 at the close of the session, up 1.01%. Hologic Inc. stock is now -0.54% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HOLX Stock saw the intraday high of $52.46 and lowest of $50.98 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 55.25, which means current price is +96.04% above from all time high which was touched on 02/04/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, HOLX reached a trading volume of 2303988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hologic Inc. [HOLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOLX shares is $56.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Hologic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $52 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Hologic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on HOLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hologic Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOLX in the course of the last twelve months was 23.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has HOLX stock performed recently?

Hologic Inc. [HOLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.12. With this latest performance, HOLX shares gained by 25.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.25 for Hologic Inc. [HOLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.89, while it was recorded at 51.88 for the last single week of trading, and 48.34 for the last 200 days.

Hologic Inc. [HOLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hologic Inc. [HOLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.87 and a Gross Margin at +50.41. Hologic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.05.

Return on Total Capital for HOLX is now 10.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hologic Inc. [HOLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.06. Additionally, HOLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 134.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hologic Inc. [HOLX] managed to generate an average of -$31,429 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Hologic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Hologic Inc. [HOLX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hologic Inc. go to 6.58%.

Insider trade positions for Hologic Inc. [HOLX]

There are presently around $12,503 million, or 99.00% of HOLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOLX stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 43,896,857, which is approximately -0.446% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,661,611 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.58 billion in HOLX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.09 billion in HOLX stock with ownership of nearly -3.571% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hologic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 233 institutional holders increased their position in Hologic Inc. [NASDAQ:HOLX] by around 21,825,797 shares. Additionally, 280 investors decreased positions by around 30,282,760 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 191,092,514 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,201,071 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOLX stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,808,188 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 2,255,556 shares during the same period.