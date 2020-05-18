Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. [HVT] Is Currently 3.84 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. [NYSE: HVT] gained 3.84% on the last trading session, reaching $14.86 price per share at the time. Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. represents 19.43 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $267.93 million with the latest information. HVT stock price has been found in the range of $14.105 to $15.03.

If compared to the average trading volume of 167.75K shares, HVT reached a trading volume of 1207608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. [HVT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HVT shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HVT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2016. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2016, representing the official price target for Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for HVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for HVT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for HVT stock

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. [HVT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.98. With this latest performance, HVT shares gained by 26.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.72 for Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. [HVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.90, while it was recorded at 14.29 for the last single week of trading, and 17.99 for the last 200 days.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. [HVT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. [HVT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.67 and a Gross Margin at +51.59. Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.73.

Return on Total Capital for HVT is now 7.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. [HVT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.72. Additionally, HVT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. [HVT] managed to generate an average of $6,384 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 477.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.51.Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. [HVT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HVT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. go to 13.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. [HVT]

There are presently around $237 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HVT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,874,624, which is approximately -3.262% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 1,551,670 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.2 million in HVT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $19.11 million in HVT stock with ownership of nearly -5.035% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. [NYSE:HVT] by around 947,350 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 1,695,763 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 13,934,977 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,578,090 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HVT stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 420,227 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 706,701 shares during the same period.