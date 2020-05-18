H.C. Wainwright lifts Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDX] jumped around 2.46 points on Friday, while shares priced at $20.98 at the close of the session, up 13.28%. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now 138.95% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SNDX Stock saw the intraday high of $21.50 and lowest of $18.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.74, which means current price is +231.96% above from all time high which was touched on 05/15/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 639.66K shares, SNDX reached a trading volume of 1002842 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNDX shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $17, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on SNDX stock. On March 08, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for SNDX shares from 22 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 480.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.95.

How has SNDX stock performed recently?

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.36. With this latest performance, SNDX shares gained by 94.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 204.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 179.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.83 for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.49, while it was recorded at 19.03 for the last single week of trading, and 9.41 for the last 200 days.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -3792.95. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3694.59.

Return on Total Capital for SNDX is now -134.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -131.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -76.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.84. Additionally, SNDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX] managed to generate an average of -$1,601,343 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Insider trade positions for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX]

There are presently around $385 million, or 61.00% of SNDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDX stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 2,999,629, which is approximately -1.448% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,408,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.6 million in SNDX stocks shares; and MPM ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $40.16 million in SNDX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDX] by around 4,999,086 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 911,697 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 14,874,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,785,409 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDX stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,896,856 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 271,724 shares during the same period.