Guggenheim lifts Spire Inc. [SR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Spire Inc. [NYSE: SR] plunged by -$0.84 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $68.04 during the day while it closed the day at $67.13. Spire Inc. stock has also loss -8.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SR stock has declined by -23.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.94% and lost -19.42% year-on date.

The market cap for SR stock reached $3.48 billion, with 51.00 million shares outstanding and 49.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 341.34K shares, SR reached a trading volume of 1078190 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Spire Inc. [SR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SR shares is $80.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SR stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Spire Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Sidoti raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Spire Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spire Inc. is set at 3.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.09.

SR stock trade performance evaluation

Spire Inc. [SR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.62. With this latest performance, SR shares dropped by -10.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.51 for Spire Inc. [SR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.28, while it was recorded at 68.79 for the last single week of trading, and 80.32 for the last 200 days.

Spire Inc. [SR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spire Inc. [SR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.81 and a Gross Margin at +23.59. Spire Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.45.

Return on Total Capital for SR is now 5.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spire Inc. [SR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.69. Additionally, SR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spire Inc. [SR] managed to generate an average of $52,093 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Spire Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Spire Inc. [SR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Spire Inc. go to 4.67%.

Spire Inc. [SR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,881 million, or 83.30% of SR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,978,023, which is approximately -2.138% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,543,965 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $376.82 million in SR stocks shares; and AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC, currently with $316.28 million in SR stock with ownership of nearly 7.42% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spire Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Spire Inc. [NYSE:SR] by around 2,062,063 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 1,775,303 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 38,543,272 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,380,638 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SR stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 542,436 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 200,670 shares during the same period.