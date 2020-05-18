Goldman Downgrade Cincinnati Bell Inc. [CBB]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Cincinnati Bell Inc. [NYSE: CBB] closed the trading session at $14.79 on 05/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.65, while the highest price level was $14.80. The stocks have a year to date performance of 41.26 percent and weekly performance of 0.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 174.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 951.03K shares, CBB reached to a volume of 1070357 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cincinnati Bell Inc. [CBB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBB shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Cincinnati Bell Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Cincinnati Bell Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $7, while UBS kept a Buy rating on CBB stock. On June 07, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for CBB shares from 10 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cincinnati Bell Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for CBB in the course of the last twelve months was 56.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CBB stock trade performance evaluation

Cincinnati Bell Inc. [CBB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, CBB shares dropped by -0.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 174.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.48 for Cincinnati Bell Inc. [CBB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.57, while it was recorded at 14.75 for the last single week of trading, and 9.44 for the last 200 days.

Cincinnati Bell Inc. [CBB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cincinnati Bell Inc. [CBB] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.04 and a Gross Margin at +29.10. Cincinnati Bell Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.33.

Return on Total Capital for CBB is now 5.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.67. Additionally, CBB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cincinnati Bell Inc. [CBB] managed to generate an average of -$15,136 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Cincinnati Bell Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cincinnati Bell Inc. [CBB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cincinnati Bell Inc. go to 35.80%.

Cincinnati Bell Inc. [CBB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $701 million, or 96.40% of CBB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,440,629, which is approximately 0.733% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; NOMURA HOLDINGS INC, holding 4,865,764 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.53 million in CBB stocks shares; and ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $69.89 million in CBB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cincinnati Bell Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. [NYSE:CBB] by around 8,023,057 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 9,828,052 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 29,866,511 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,717,620 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBB stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,045,377 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 6,699,625 shares during the same period.