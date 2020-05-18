Monday, May 18, 2020
type here...
Industry

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] Stock trading around $11.60 per share: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee
0
0

Must read

Companies

For Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT], DZ Bank sees a rise to $360. What next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Lockheed Martin Corporation stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.87% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Industry

why American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $137.27

Brandon Evans - 0
American Water Works Company Inc. plunged by -$0.56 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $116.99 during the...
Read more
Finance

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [FBHS] Stock trading around $54.20 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. plunged by -$1.89 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $55.28 during...
Read more
Companies

Raymond James lifts The Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
The Travelers Companies Inc. price surged by 0.40 percent to reach at $0.36. A sum of 2641678 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: GNMK] plunged by -$0.38 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $12.42 during the day while it closed the day at $11.60. GenMark Diagnostics Inc. stock has also loss -3.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GNMK stock has inclined by 166.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 114.42% and gained 141.16% year-on date.

The market cap for GNMK stock reached $834.74 million, with 60.67 million shares outstanding and 66.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, GNMK reached a trading volume of 2032542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNMK shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNMK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2020, representing the official price target for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 55.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

GNMK stock trade performance evaluation

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.01. With this latest performance, GNMK shares gained by 50.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 114.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.67 for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.55, while it was recorded at 11.99 for the last single week of trading, and 5.99 for the last 200 days.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] shares currently have an operating margin of -47.50 and a Gross Margin at +32.50. GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.79.

Return on Total Capital for GNMK is now -52.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -207.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 631.28. Additionally, GNMK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 616.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] managed to generate an average of -$108,352 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $623 million, or 79.60% of GNMK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNMK stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,116,380, which is approximately 4.677% of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 4,591,855 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.01 million in GNMK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $51.2 million in GNMK stock with ownership of nearly -0.363% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:GNMK] by around 4,722,298 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 8,814,896 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 38,460,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,997,756 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNMK stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,205,589 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 3,030,315 shares during the same period.

Previous articleH.C. Wainwright lifts Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNDX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleAthersys Inc. [ATHX] Stock trading around $3.03 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Industry

For Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF], B. Riley FBR sees a rise to $11. What next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. surged by $0.62 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $11.34 during the day...
Read more
Industry

Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA] moved up 1.51: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Mueller Water Products Inc. closed the trading session at $8.06 on 05/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Industry

Lilis Energy Inc. [LLEX] fell -49.47% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Lilis Energy Inc. surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.20 during the day while...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Companies

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] stock Downgrade by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $4

Edison Baldwin - 0
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.72% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price...
Read more
Market

Assurant Inc. [AIZ] is -30.49% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Assurant Inc. gained 2.31% on the last trading session, reaching $91.11 price per share at the time. Assurant Inc. represents 60.60 million in...
Read more
Industry

For Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF], B. Riley FBR sees a rise to $11. What next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. surged by $0.62 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $11.34 during the day...
Read more
Finance

Market Analysts see Black Hills Corporation [BKH] gaining to $75. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Black Hills Corporation traded at a low on 05/15/20, posting a -1.64 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $55.91. The...
Read more
Companies

Bank OZK [OZK] Revenue clocked in at $1.16 billion, down -35.52% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Bank OZK price plunged by -1.55 percent to reach at -$0.31. A sum of 2286545 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

Seaport Global Securities lifts Sensient Technologies Corporation [SXT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Sensient Technologies Corporation jumped around 0.4 points on Friday, while shares priced at $43.98 at the close of the session, up 0.92%. Sensient...
Read more
Companies

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] stock Downgrade by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $4

Edison Baldwin - 0
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.72% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price...
Read more

Popular Category