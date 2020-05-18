Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES] stock Downgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $9.50

Gates Industrial Corporation plc [NYSE: GTES] traded at a high on 05/15/20, posting a 0.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.59. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1046263 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gates Industrial Corporation plc stands at 7.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.10%.

The market cap for GTES stock reached $2.50 billion, with 290.61 million shares outstanding and 290.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 385.87K shares, GTES reached a trading volume of 1046263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTES shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTES stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Gates Industrial Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2019, representing the official price target for Gates Industrial Corporation plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on GTES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gates Industrial Corporation plc is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTES in the course of the last twelve months was 6.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has GTES stock performed recently?

Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.81. With this latest performance, GTES shares gained by 26.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.26 for Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.71, while it was recorded at 8.69 for the last single week of trading, and 10.27 for the last 200 days.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.72 and a Gross Margin at +37.18. Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.37.

Return on Total Capital for GTES is now 6.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.78. Additionally, GTES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES] managed to generate an average of $46,986 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gates Industrial Corporation plc go to -6.66%.

Insider trade positions for Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES]

There are presently around $2,493 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTES stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 245,264,191, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 8,455,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.21 million in GTES stocks shares; and COOKE & BIELER LP, currently with $55.6 million in GTES stock with ownership of nearly 16.465% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gates Industrial Corporation plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Gates Industrial Corporation plc [NYSE:GTES] by around 4,021,212 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 4,871,031 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 283,028,685 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 291,920,928 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTES stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 481,816 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 360,484 shares during the same period.