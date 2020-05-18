Friday, May 22, 2020
type here...
Finance

For Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG], Barclays sees a rise to $57. What next?

By Brandon Evans
0
0

Must read

Companies

Raymond James lifts Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Exantas Capital Corp. stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.83% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Industry

Ciena Corporation [CIEN] Revenue clocked in at $3.63 billion, up 19.86% YTD: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Ciena Corporation closed the trading session at $51.17 on 05/19/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $51.00, while...
Read more
Market

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. [FBC] stock Upgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $39

Edison Baldwin - 0
Flagstar Bancorp Inc. gained 0.37% on the last trading session, reaching $24.40 price per share at the time. Flagstar Bancorp Inc. represents 56.66...
Read more
Market

Market cap of Mastercard Incorporated [MA] reaches 287.02B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Mastercard Incorporated gained 0.29% or 0.83 points to close at $290.73 with a heavy trading volume of 5155806 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [NYSE: PEG] slipped around -1.12 points on Friday, while shares priced at $45.46 at the close of the session, down -2.40%. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stock is now -23.01% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PEG Stock saw the intraday high of $46.59 and lowest of $44.96 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 63.88, which means current price is +30.82% above from all time high which was touched on 01/24/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, PEG reached a trading volume of 4409032 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEG shares is $59.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $54 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $54, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on PEG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54.

How has PEG stock performed recently?

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.79. With this latest performance, PEG shares dropped by -12.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.71 for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.44, while it was recorded at 46.40 for the last single week of trading, and 56.59 for the last 200 days.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.91 and a Gross Margin at +19.91. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.83.

Return on Total Capital for PEG is now 6.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 109.32. Additionally, PEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] managed to generate an average of $237,447 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated go to 2.55%.

Insider trade positions for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]

There are presently around $16,185 million, or 72.00% of PEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 46,856,049, which is approximately 8.036% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,665,478 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.03 billion in PEG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.35 billion in PEG stock with ownership of nearly 1.947% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 370 institutional holders increased their position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [NYSE:PEG] by around 29,113,486 shares. Additionally, 430 investors decreased positions by around 34,380,050 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 283,973,789 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 347,467,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEG stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,278,348 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 2,980,457 shares during the same period.

Previous articleKB Home [KBH] Revenue clocked in at $4.82 billion, down -27.90% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleBMO Capital Markets slashes price target on Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] – find out why.

More articles

Finance

Market Analysts see Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] gaining to $16. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. traded at a high on 05/21/20, posting a 1.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.12. The...
Read more
Finance

Barclays lifts Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. slipped around -0.29 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $19.11 at the close of the session, down -1.49%. Karyopharm...
Read more
Finance

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] moved down -2.65: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
Uranium Energy Corp. slipped around -0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.10 at the close of the session, down -2.65%. Uranium...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

Barclays lifts Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. slipped around -0.29 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $19.11 at the close of the session, down -1.49%. Karyopharm...
Read more
Companies

Globus Medical Inc. [GMED] stock Reiterated by Needham analyst, price target now $60

Edison Baldwin - 0
Globus Medical Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.66% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Market

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA] is 37.83% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. gained 2.42% on the last trading session, reaching $38.15 price per share at the time. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. represents 126.57...
Read more
Industry

For Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [OVID], RBC Capital Mkts sees a rise to $12. What next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Ovid Therapeutics Inc. surged by $0.34 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $5.83 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Market Analysts see Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] gaining to $16. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. traded at a high on 05/21/20, posting a 1.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.12. The...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

Barclays lifts Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. slipped around -0.29 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $19.11 at the close of the session, down -1.49%. Karyopharm...
Read more
Companies

Globus Medical Inc. [GMED] stock Reiterated by Needham analyst, price target now $60

Edison Baldwin - 0
Globus Medical Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.66% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more

Popular Category