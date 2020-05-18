For MAXIMUS Inc. [MMS], Wells Fargo sees a rise to $83. What next?

MAXIMUS Inc. [NYSE: MMS] traded at a high on 05/15/20, posting a 1.58 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $65.46. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1095873 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MAXIMUS Inc. stands at 3.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.21%.

The market cap for MMS stock reached $3.95 billion, with 63.93 million shares outstanding and 60.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 561.61K shares, MMS reached a trading volume of 1095873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MAXIMUS Inc. [MMS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMS shares is $72.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for MAXIMUS Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, First Analysis Sec raised their target price from $73 to $81. The new note on the price target was released on May 08, 2018, representing the official price target for MAXIMUS Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $66 to $69, while Maxim Group kept a Hold rating on MMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MAXIMUS Inc. is set at 2.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMS in the course of the last twelve months was 19.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has MMS stock performed recently?

MAXIMUS Inc. [MMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.74. With this latest performance, MMS shares gained by 4.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.80 for MAXIMUS Inc. [MMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.47, while it was recorded at 66.20 for the last single week of trading, and 71.51 for the last 200 days.

MAXIMUS Inc. [MMS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MAXIMUS Inc. [MMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.08 and a Gross Margin at +20.54. MAXIMUS Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.34.

Return on Total Capital for MMS is now 27.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MAXIMUS Inc. [MMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.77. Additionally, MMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MAXIMUS Inc. [MMS] managed to generate an average of $8,136 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.80.MAXIMUS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for MAXIMUS Inc. [MMS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAXIMUS Inc. go to 12.50%.

Insider trade positions for MAXIMUS Inc. [MMS]

There are presently around $3,792 million, or 99.23% of MMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,385,910, which is approximately -2.408% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,209,290 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $464.57 million in MMS stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $280.83 million in MMS stock with ownership of nearly 1.918% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MAXIMUS Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in MAXIMUS Inc. [NYSE:MMS] by around 3,759,541 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 6,378,417 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 48,703,894 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,841,852 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMS stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 696,738 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,390,362 shares during the same period.