For Luminex Corporation [LMNX], JP Morgan sees a drop to $21. What next?

Luminex Corporation [NASDAQ: LMNX] price plunged by -0.79 percent to reach at -$0.27. A sum of 1027334 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 671.82K shares. Luminex Corporation shares reached a high of $34.735 and dropped to a low of $33.59 until finishing in the latest session at $33.79.

The one-year LMNX stock forecast points to a potential downside of -22.12. The average equity rating for LMNX stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Luminex Corporation [LMNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMNX shares is $27.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Luminex Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2018, representing the official price target for Luminex Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Sell rating on LMNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luminex Corporation is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

LMNX Stock Performance Analysis:

Luminex Corporation [LMNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.64. With this latest performance, LMNX shares gained by 7.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.37 for Luminex Corporation [LMNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.56, while it was recorded at 34.16 for the last single week of trading, and 23.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Luminex Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luminex Corporation [LMNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.61 and a Gross Margin at +51.20. Luminex Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.13.

Return on Total Capital for LMNX is now -2.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Luminex Corporation [LMNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.78. Additionally, LMNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Luminex Corporation [LMNX] managed to generate an average of -$3,002 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Luminex Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

LMNX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LMNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Luminex Corporation go to 15.00%.

Luminex Corporation [LMNX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,286 million, or 83.70% of LMNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LMNX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,260,838, which is approximately 1.27% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,452,935 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $151.67 million in LMNX stocks shares; and RGM CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $114.99 million in LMNX stock with ownership of nearly -4.712% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Luminex Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Luminex Corporation [NASDAQ:LMNX] by around 4,662,371 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 3,756,608 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 29,346,052 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,765,031 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LMNX stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,325,664 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 572,333 shares during the same period.