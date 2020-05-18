For Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPH], Northland Capital sees a rise to $23. What next?

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AMPH] surged by $0.2 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $18.47 during the day while it closed the day at $18.18. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also loss -3.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMPH stock has declined by -5.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.39% and lost -5.75% year-on date.

The market cap for AMPH stock reached $830.64 million, with 46.41 million shares outstanding and 35.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 289.08K shares, AMPH reached a trading volume of 1316973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMPH shares is $21.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray dropped their target price from $24 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2019, representing the official price target for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. On August 10, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for AMPH shares from 24 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMPH in the course of the last twelve months was 69.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

AMPH stock trade performance evaluation

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.25. With this latest performance, AMPH shares gained by 13.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.09 for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.81, while it was recorded at 18.47 for the last single week of trading, and 18.67 for the last 200 days.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.01 and a Gross Margin at +38.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.18.

Return on Total Capital for AMPH is now -0.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.47. Additionally, AMPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPH] managed to generate an average of $24,144 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 25.00%.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $436 million, or 55.60% of AMPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,207,165, which is approximately 1.225% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; FEDERATED HERMES, INC., holding 2,600,120 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.75 million in AMPH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $42.86 million in AMPH stock with ownership of nearly 0.852% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AMPH] by around 1,697,717 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 2,337,050 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 20,190,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,225,167 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPH stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 121,982 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,070,246 shares during the same period.