Fiserv Inc. [FISV] Stock trading around $100.02 per share: What’s Next?

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] gained 0.70% on the last trading session, reaching $100.02 price per share at the time. Fiserv Inc. represents 678.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $66.49 billion with the latest information. FISV stock price has been found in the range of $98.19 to $100.64.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.57M shares, FISV reached a trading volume of 3710417 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fiserv Inc. [FISV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FISV shares is $118.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FISV stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Fiserv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Fiserv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $98, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Neutral rating on FISV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 3.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for FISV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for FISV in the course of the last twelve months was 27.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for FISV stock

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.54. With this latest performance, FISV shares gained by 4.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FISV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.92 for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.38, while it was recorded at 100.04 for the last single week of trading, and 107.55 for the last 200 days.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiserv Inc. [FISV] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.83 and a Gross Margin at +48.35. Fiserv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.77.

Return on Total Capital for FISV is now 5.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fiserv Inc. [FISV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.66. Additionally, FISV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fiserv Inc. [FISV] managed to generate an average of $20,295 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FISV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 16.46%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fiserv Inc. [FISV]

There are presently around $62,477 million, or 95.20% of FISV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FISV stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 110,425,667, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 62,528,343 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.21 billion in FISV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.68 billion in FISV stock with ownership of nearly 2.888% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiserv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 493 institutional holders increased their position in Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV] by around 44,727,202 shares. Additionally, 681 investors decreased positions by around 46,109,277 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 538,212,281 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 629,048,760 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FISV stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,676,352 shares, while 153 institutional investors sold positions of 3,933,424 shares during the same period.