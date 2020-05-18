F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV] is -0.66% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

F5 Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIV] jumped around 1.61 points on Friday, while shares priced at $138.73 at the close of the session, up 1.17%. F5 Networks Inc. stock is now -0.66% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FFIV Stock saw the intraday high of $140.71 and lowest of $135.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 153.99, which means current price is +73.89% above from all time high which was touched on 04/28/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, FFIV reached a trading volume of 1546529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FFIV shares is $148.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FFIV stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for F5 Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $160 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for F5 Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on FFIV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F5 Networks Inc. is set at 5.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for FFIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for FFIV in the course of the last twelve months was 14.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has FFIV stock performed recently?

F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.91. With this latest performance, FFIV shares gained by 13.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.53 for F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 120.09, while it was recorded at 140.35 for the last single week of trading, and 131.69 for the last 200 days.

F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.12 and a Gross Margin at +83.91. F5 Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.07.

Return on Total Capital for FFIV is now 34.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV] managed to generate an average of $80,326 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.F5 Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FFIV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for F5 Networks Inc. go to 3.30%.

Insider trade positions for F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV]

There are presently around $7,866 million, or 94.80% of FFIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FFIV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,954,357, which is approximately 2.47% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,897,258 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $671.51 million in FFIV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $429.6 million in FFIV stock with ownership of nearly 2.277% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in F5 Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 217 institutional holders increased their position in F5 Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:FFIV] by around 6,797,975 shares. Additionally, 289 investors decreased positions by around 6,302,997 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 44,268,329 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,369,301 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FFIV stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,366,126 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 1,594,056 shares during the same period.