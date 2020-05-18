Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Evercore ISI Upgrade Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans
Toll Brothers Inc. [NYSE: TOL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.43% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.10%. Over the last 12 months, TOL stock dropped by -36.31%. The one-year Toll Brothers Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.8. The average equity rating for TOL stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.11 billion, with 138.15 million shares outstanding and 114.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, TOL stock reached a trading volume of 1299483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOL shares is $29.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Toll Brothers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Toll Brothers Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $38 to $17, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on TOL stock. On March 12, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for TOL shares from 45 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toll Brothers Inc. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for TOL in the course of the last twelve months was 31.03.

TOL Stock Performance Analysis:

Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.10. With this latest performance, TOL shares gained by 15.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.47 for Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.86, while it was recorded at 25.47 for the last single week of trading, and 35.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Toll Brothers Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.42 and a Gross Margin at +19.59. Toll Brothers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.17.

Return on Total Capital for TOL is now 7.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.32. Additionally, TOL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] managed to generate an average of $115,688 per employee.

TOL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Toll Brothers Inc. go to -1.88%.

Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,599 million, or 89.60% of TOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOL stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 14,892,171, which is approximately 44.889% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,566,946 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $308.02 million in TOL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $299.1 million in TOL stock with ownership of nearly 1.392% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Toll Brothers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Toll Brothers Inc. [NYSE:TOL] by around 15,335,514 shares. Additionally, 255 investors decreased positions by around 25,718,275 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 64,964,364 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,018,153 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOL stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,188,610 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 6,871,679 shares during the same period.

