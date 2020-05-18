Evercore ISI Downgrade The New York Times Company [NYT]. What else is Wall St. saying?

The New York Times Company [NYSE: NYT] gained 0.99% on the last trading session, reaching $36.78 price per share at the time. The New York Times Company represents 166.55 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.07 billion with the latest information. NYT stock price has been found in the range of $35.99 to $36.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, NYT reached a trading volume of 2543484 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The New York Times Company [NYT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYT shares is $32.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for The New York Times Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2019, representing the official price target for The New York Times Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $18, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on NYT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The New York Times Company is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for NYT in the course of the last twelve months was 50.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for NYT stock

The New York Times Company [NYT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.77. With this latest performance, NYT shares gained by 18.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.11 for The New York Times Company [NYT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.25, while it was recorded at 36.51 for the last single week of trading, and 32.02 for the last 200 days.

The New York Times Company [NYT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The New York Times Company [NYT] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.02 and a Gross Margin at +57.67. The New York Times Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.72.

Return on Total Capital for NYT is now 14.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The New York Times Company [NYT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.37. Additionally, NYT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The New York Times Company [NYT] managed to generate an average of $31,104 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.The New York Times Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

The New York Times Company [NYT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The New York Times Company go to 4.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The New York Times Company [NYT]

There are presently around $5,835 million, or 96.60% of NYT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,278,878, which is approximately 2.278% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, holding 13,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $473.46 million in NYT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $468.02 million in NYT stock with ownership of nearly -2.614% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The New York Times Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in The New York Times Company [NYSE:NYT] by around 11,667,105 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 13,458,804 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 135,099,556 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,225,465 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYT stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,851,766 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,473,555 shares during the same period.