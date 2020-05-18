Essex Property Trust Inc. [ESS] is -24.70% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Essex Property Trust Inc. [NYSE: ESS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.68% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.15%. Over the last 12 months, ESS stock dropped by -20.77%. The one-year Essex Property Trust Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.06. The average equity rating for ESS stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.72 billion, with 66.04 million shares outstanding and 63.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 598.67K shares, ESS stock reached a trading volume of 1002102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Essex Property Trust Inc. [ESS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESS shares is $269.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Essex Property Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $354 to $203. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Essex Property Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $320 to $295, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Underperform rating on ESS stock. On December 18, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ESS shares from 320 to 315.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Essex Property Trust Inc. is set at 11.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for ESS in the course of the last twelve months was 42.94.

ESS Stock Performance Analysis:

Essex Property Trust Inc. [ESS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.15. With this latest performance, ESS shares dropped by -7.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.99 for Essex Property Trust Inc. [ESS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 235.50, while it was recorded at 231.03 for the last single week of trading, and 294.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Essex Property Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Essex Property Trust Inc. [ESS] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.71 and a Gross Margin at +38.17. Essex Property Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.71.

Return on Total Capital for ESS is now 2.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Essex Property Trust Inc. [ESS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.62. Additionally, ESS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Essex Property Trust Inc. [ESS] managed to generate an average of $241,101 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

ESS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Essex Property Trust Inc. go to 7.90%.

Essex Property Trust Inc. [ESS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,305 million, or 99.80% of ESS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,987,689, which is approximately -0.069% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,941,114 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.56 billion in ESS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.14 billion in ESS stock with ownership of nearly 0.763% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Essex Property Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 248 institutional holders increased their position in Essex Property Trust Inc. [NYSE:ESS] by around 5,160,525 shares. Additionally, 275 investors decreased positions by around 4,939,754 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 53,472,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,572,816 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESS stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 690,463 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 386,922 shares during the same period.