EMCOR Group Inc. [EME] moved up 1.05: Why It’s Important

EMCOR Group Inc. [NYSE: EME] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.05% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.84%. Over the last 12 months, EME stock dropped by -30.73%. The one-year EMCOR Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.24. The average equity rating for EME stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.09 billion, with 56.01 million shares outstanding and 53.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 537.73K shares, EME stock reached a trading volume of 1024884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on EMCOR Group Inc. [EME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EME shares is $67.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EME stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for EMCOR Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price from $68 to $73. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2019, representing the official price target for EMCOR Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $75 to $88, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on EME stock. On February 24, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for EME shares from 70 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EMCOR Group Inc. is set at 2.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for EME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for EME in the course of the last twelve months was 11.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

EME Stock Performance Analysis:

EMCOR Group Inc. [EME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.84. With this latest performance, EME shares dropped by -3.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.94 for EMCOR Group Inc. [EME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.73, while it was recorded at 57.01 for the last single week of trading, and 79.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EMCOR Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EMCOR Group Inc. [EME] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.04 and a Gross Margin at +14.78. EMCOR Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.54.

Return on Total Capital for EME is now 19.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EMCOR Group Inc. [EME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.72. Additionally, EME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EMCOR Group Inc. [EME] managed to generate an average of $9,032 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.06.EMCOR Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

EME Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMCOR Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

EMCOR Group Inc. [EME] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,923 million, or 96.40% of EME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EME stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,062,462, which is approximately 6.14% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,771,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $325.55 million in EME stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $103.85 million in EME stock with ownership of nearly 1.896% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EMCOR Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in EMCOR Group Inc. [NYSE:EME] by around 4,699,684 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 4,995,878 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 42,117,879 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,813,441 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EME stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,852,934 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 1,106,053 shares during the same period.