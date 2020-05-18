Dropbox Inc. [DBX] moved up 4.05: Why It’s Important

Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ: DBX] surged by $0.87 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $22.40 during the day while it closed the day at $22.37. Dropbox Inc. stock has also gained 2.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DBX stock has inclined by 20.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.01% and gained 24.90% year-on date.

The market cap for DBX stock reached $8.88 billion, with 417.30 million shares outstanding and 254.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.61M shares, DBX reached a trading volume of 10724125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dropbox Inc. [DBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBX shares is $27.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Dropbox Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $23 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Dropbox Inc. stock. On October 22, 2019, analysts increased their price target for DBX shares from 24 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dropbox Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBX in the course of the last twelve months was 23.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

DBX stock trade performance evaluation

Dropbox Inc. [DBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.24. With this latest performance, DBX shares gained by 19.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.07 for Dropbox Inc. [DBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.10, while it was recorded at 22.09 for the last single week of trading, and 18.94 for the last 200 days.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dropbox Inc. [DBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.79 and a Gross Margin at +75.26. Dropbox Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.17.

Return on Total Capital for DBX is now -5.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dropbox Inc. [DBX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.53. Additionally, DBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dropbox Inc. [DBX] managed to generate an average of -$18,815 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Dropbox Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dropbox Inc. [DBX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dropbox Inc. go to 32.50%.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,436 million, or 71.30% of DBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,667,574, which is approximately -0.484% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 19,196,526 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $412.73 million in DBX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $257.43 million in DBX stock with ownership of nearly -29.547% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dropbox Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ:DBX] by around 40,660,522 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 38,184,536 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 127,480,069 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,325,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBX stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,007,149 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 5,280,206 shares during the same period.