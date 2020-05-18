Donaldson Company Inc. [DCI] moved down -0.19: Why It’s Important

Donaldson Company Inc. [NYSE: DCI] loss -0.19% on the last trading session, reaching $42.13 price per share at the time. Donaldson Company Inc. represents 127.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.35 billion with the latest information. DCI stock price has been found in the range of $41.49 to $42.83.

If compared to the average trading volume of 617.75K shares, DCI reached a trading volume of 1388078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Donaldson Company Inc. [DCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DCI shares is $44.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DCI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Donaldson Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2018, representing the official price target for Donaldson Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $53, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on DCI stock. On September 08, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for DCI shares from 48 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Donaldson Company Inc. is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for DCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for DCI in the course of the last twelve months was 47.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for DCI stock

Donaldson Company Inc. [DCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.64. With this latest performance, DCI shares gained by 2.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.65 for Donaldson Company Inc. [DCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.96, while it was recorded at 42.99 for the last single week of trading, and 49.67 for the last 200 days.

Donaldson Company Inc. [DCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Donaldson Company Inc. [DCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.65 and a Gross Margin at +33.33. Donaldson Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.39.

Return on Total Capital for DCI is now 26.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Donaldson Company Inc. [DCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.76. Additionally, DCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Donaldson Company Inc. [DCI] managed to generate an average of $18,950 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.38.Donaldson Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Donaldson Company Inc. [DCI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Donaldson Company Inc. go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Donaldson Company Inc. [DCI]

There are presently around $4,263 million, or 81.20% of DCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,115,250, which is approximately 2.845% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 11,133,283 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $469.94 million in DCI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $469.12 million in DCI stock with ownership of nearly -2.962% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Donaldson Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Donaldson Company Inc. [NYSE:DCI] by around 5,210,183 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 5,973,827 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 89,800,560 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,984,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DCI stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,479,732 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 870,813 shares during the same period.