DA Davidson slashes price target on NIC Inc. [EGOV] – find out why.

NIC Inc. [NASDAQ: EGOV] price surged by 4.28 percent to reach at $0.92. A sum of 1075623 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 505.18K shares. NIC Inc. shares reached a high of $22.55 and dropped to a low of $21.40 until finishing in the latest session at $22.42.

The one-year EGOV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.96. The average equity rating for EGOV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NIC Inc. [EGOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EGOV shares is $27.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EGOV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for NIC Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for NIC Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on EGOV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIC Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for EGOV in the course of the last twelve months was 24.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

EGOV Stock Performance Analysis:

NIC Inc. [EGOV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.32. With this latest performance, EGOV shares dropped by -3.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.35 for NIC Inc. [EGOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.96, while it was recorded at 22.32 for the last single week of trading, and 21.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NIC Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIC Inc. [EGOV] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.62 and a Gross Margin at +35.14. NIC Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.08.

Return on Total Capital for EGOV is now 26.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NIC Inc. [EGOV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.53. Additionally, EGOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NIC Inc. [EGOV] managed to generate an average of $49,884 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.NIC Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

EGOV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EGOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIC Inc. go to 10.00%.

NIC Inc. [EGOV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,283 million, or 90.40% of EGOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EGOV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,924,912, which is approximately -1.688% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,067,960 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $151.96 million in EGOV stocks shares; and BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $82.32 million in EGOV stock with ownership of nearly -1.389% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NIC Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in NIC Inc. [NASDAQ:EGOV] by around 5,466,689 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 5,161,537 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 49,047,891 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,676,117 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EGOV stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,274,912 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,232,589 shares during the same period.