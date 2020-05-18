DA Davidson lifts Hillenbrand Inc. [HI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hillenbrand Inc. [NYSE: HI] gained 11.46% or 2.2 points to close at $21.40 with a heavy trading volume of 1175349 shares. It opened the trading session at $19.54, the shares rose to $21.45 and dropped to $19.39, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HI points out that the company has recorded -32.13% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -57.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 803.75K shares, HI reached to a volume of 1175349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hillenbrand Inc. [HI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HI shares is $34.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Hillenbrand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2019, representing the official price target for Hillenbrand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Buckingham Research analysts kept a Buy rating on HI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hillenbrand Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for HI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.98.

Trading performance analysis for HI stock

Hillenbrand Inc. [HI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.23. With this latest performance, HI shares gained by 20.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.63 for Hillenbrand Inc. [HI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.88, while it was recorded at 19.93 for the last single week of trading, and 27.36 for the last 200 days.

Hillenbrand Inc. [HI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hillenbrand Inc. [HI] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.11 and a Gross Margin at +32.70. Hillenbrand Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.72.

Return on Total Capital for HI is now 19.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hillenbrand Inc. [HI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.15. Additionally, HI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hillenbrand Inc. [HI] managed to generate an average of $18,677 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Hillenbrand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Hillenbrand Inc. [HI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hillenbrand Inc. go to 12.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hillenbrand Inc. [HI]

There are presently around $1,232 million, or 91.00% of HI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,966,961, which is approximately 2.926% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,221,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $157.85 million in HI stocks shares; and CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $110.11 million in HI stock with ownership of nearly 122.529% of the company’s market capitalization.

129 institutional holders increased their position in Hillenbrand Inc. [NYSE:HI] by around 13,359,662 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 10,774,305 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 40,012,755 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,146,722 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HI stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,381,694 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 3,873,444 shares during the same period.