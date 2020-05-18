Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK] is 103.96% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cytokinetics Incorporated [NASDAQ: CYTK] surged by $0.4 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $21.75 during the day while it closed the day at $21.64. Cytokinetics Incorporated stock has also gained 37.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CYTK stock has inclined by 45.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 167.16% and gained 103.96% year-on date.

The market cap for CYTK stock reached $1.26 billion, with 59.27 million shares outstanding and 51.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, CYTK reached a trading volume of 1262305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYTK shares is $24.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYTK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Cytokinetics Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Cytokinetics Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cytokinetics Incorporated is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 56.90.

CYTK stock trade performance evaluation

Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.35. With this latest performance, CYTK shares gained by 54.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 167.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.15 for Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.97, while it was recorded at 21.29 for the last single week of trading, and 12.49 for the last 200 days.

Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK] shares currently have an operating margin of -367.97. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -452.93.

Return on Total Capital for CYTK is now -102.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -130.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,622.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.58. Additionally, CYTK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 108.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK] managed to generate an average of -$780,077 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Cytokinetics Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.90 and a Current Ratio set at 10.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYTK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cytokinetics Incorporated go to 15.00%.

Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,185 million, or 96.70% of CYTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYTK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,125,191, which is approximately -4.554% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,725,736 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100.38 million in CYTK stocks shares; and BVF INC/IL, currently with $83.65 million in CYTK stock with ownership of nearly -45.351% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cytokinetics Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Cytokinetics Incorporated [NASDAQ:CYTK] by around 10,715,100 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 10,003,614 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 35,071,594 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,790,308 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYTK stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,504,414 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,406,669 shares during the same period.