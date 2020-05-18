Cummins Inc. [CMI] is -13.03% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cummins Inc. [NYSE: CMI] gained 0.08% on the last trading session, reaching $155.64 price per share at the time. Cummins Inc. represents 149.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.94 billion with the latest information. CMI stock price has been found in the range of $153.31 to $156.92.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, CMI reached a trading volume of 2082716 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cummins Inc. [CMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMI shares is $169.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Cummins Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $192 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Cummins Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $162 to $167, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on CMI stock. On January 14, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CMI shares from 180 to 205.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cummins Inc. is set at 6.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for CMI stock

Cummins Inc. [CMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.50. With this latest performance, CMI shares gained by 7.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.34 for Cummins Inc. [CMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.09, while it was recorded at 154.85 for the last single week of trading, and 161.07 for the last 200 days.

Cummins Inc. [CMI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cummins Inc. [CMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.63 and a Gross Margin at +25.29. Cummins Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.59.

Return on Total Capital for CMI is now 22.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cummins Inc. [CMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.20. Additionally, CMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cummins Inc. [CMI] managed to generate an average of $36,679 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.Cummins Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Cummins Inc. [CMI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cummins Inc. go to -7.37%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cummins Inc. [CMI]

There are presently around $18,929 million, or 86.70% of CMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,909,990, which is approximately 2.63% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,591,114 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.96 billion in CMI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.12 billion in CMI stock with ownership of nearly 1.384% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cummins Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 411 institutional holders increased their position in Cummins Inc. [NYSE:CMI] by around 9,299,804 shares. Additionally, 613 investors decreased positions by around 12,177,576 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 100,243,726 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,721,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMI stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,341,391 shares, while 174 institutional investors sold positions of 2,347,618 shares during the same period.